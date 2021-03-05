Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cognex (CGNX)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cognex (CGNX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognex is a Hold with an average price target of $89.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.82 and a one-year low of $35.20. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 776.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.