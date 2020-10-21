Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CNX Resources (CNX)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CNX Resources (CNX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.5% and a 20.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

CNX Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.20, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on CNX Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $208 million and GAAP net loss of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a net profit of $162 million.

CNX Resources Corp. is an oil and gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Marcellus Shale, Coalbed Methane, Utica and Other Gas. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.