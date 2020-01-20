Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CGI Group (GIB)

Jason Carr- January 20, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT

In a report released today, Steven Li from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.72, close to its 52-week high of $87.10.

Li has an average return of 18.9% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #691 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $92.41 average price target.

CGI Group’s market cap is currently $23.34B and has a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.47.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

