Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT) on August 3. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on CatchMark Timber’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.97 million and GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTT in relation to earlier this year.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.