Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Carter Bank & (CARE)

Howard Kim- February 2, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Carter Bank & (CARE), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter Bank & with a $13.13 average price target.

Based on Carter Bank &’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.69 million and GAAP net loss of $57.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.16 million and had a net profit of $7.6 million.

Carter Bank & Trust operates as a state chartered community bank. It provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products & insurance. The firm offers savings & checking accounts, deposits, money market, loans, insurance and retirement funds. The company was founded on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

