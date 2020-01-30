Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Canadian Pacific (CP)

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP) today and set a price target of C$375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $269.63, close to its 52-week high of $269.83.

Hansen has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #1253 out of 5868 analysts.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $288.04, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $269.83 and a one-year low of $195.34. Currently, Canadian Pacific has an average volume of 353.4K.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.