Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Buy rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) today and set a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 76.7% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boardwalk REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.95, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Based on Boardwalk REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $82.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.82 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company engages in real estate rental market business. It has several residential multi-family apartments on Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.