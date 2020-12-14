Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Leggett & Platt, Casey’s General, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $22.89 average price target.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.69 billion and net profit of $218 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.72 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBBY in relation to earlier this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

