Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $420.8M and has a P/E ratio of -18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 116.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANIP in relation to earlier this year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.