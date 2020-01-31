Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) today and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Cardlytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2357.81, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.98 billion and net profit of $2.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMZN: