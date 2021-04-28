Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.96 million and GAAP net loss of $19.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.56 million.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

