Raymond James Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Antero Resources (AR)

In a report issued on June 16, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Antero Resources (AR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.98, close to its 52-week high of $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 26.0% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Antero Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.26, implying a -20.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $2.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $704 million and GAAP net loss of $339 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $906 million and had a net profit of $42.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.