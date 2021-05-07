Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Zogenix (ZGNX)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on Zogenix (ZGNX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $52.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.42 and a one-year low of $16.73. Currently, Zogenix has an average volume of 678K.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

