Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Zoetis (ZTS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis (ZTS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.50.

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion and net profit of $359 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 billion and had a net profit of $384 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZTS in relation to earlier this year.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

