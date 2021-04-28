Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.58, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Wingstop’s market cap is currently $4.4B and has a P/E ratio of 182.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.64.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

