Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $110.15 average price target, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Williams-Sonoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $62.65 million.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

