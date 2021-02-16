Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Hold rating on Vulcan Materials (VMC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.45, close to its 52-week high of $168.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1206 out of 7311 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vulcan Materials with a $163.11 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $168.24 and a one-year low of $65.56. Currently, Vulcan Materials has an average volume of 759.4K.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.