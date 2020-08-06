Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

In a report issued on July 22, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on United Airlines Holdings (UAL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Airlines Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.70, implying a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 25, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.16 and a one-year low of $17.80. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has an average volume of 59.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UAL in relation to earlier this year.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

