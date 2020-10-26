Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for TowneBank (TOWN)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on TowneBank (TOWN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TowneBank with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on TowneBank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $163 million and net profit of $34.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $34.64 million.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services to the individuals and small & medium size businesses. It offers full range of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. It also includes commercial mortgage brokerage and a variety of investment & asset management services. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. It also provides resort property management and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides individual and business members with a wide array of insurance products, including life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance, as well as employee and group benefits. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.