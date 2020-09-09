Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for The First Of Long Island (FLIC)

In a report released today, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on The First Of Long Island (FLIC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Community, Reliant Bancorp, and SmartFinancial.

The the analyst consensus on The First Of Long Island is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $25.53 and a one-year low of $12.16. Currently, The First Of Long Island has an average volume of 79.77K.

First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.