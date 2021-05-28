Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tellurian (TELL)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Hold rating on Tellurian (TELL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tellurian is a Hold with an average price target of $3.20.

Tellurian’s market cap is currently $1.59B and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TELL in relation to earlier this year.

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in February 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.