Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Sonos (SONO)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Sonos (SONO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $8.56. Currently, Sonos has an average volume of 2.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

