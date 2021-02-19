Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Howard Kim- February 19, 2021, 7:29 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness (PLNT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.77, close to its 52-week high of $88.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.14, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Planet Fitness’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $25.78 million.

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment deals with the operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Equipment segment sells equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, NH.

