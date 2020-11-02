Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $13.63, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.59 million and GAAP net loss of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $60.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PEB in relation to earlier this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.