Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for MSC Industrial (MSM)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MSC Industrial (MSM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MSC Industrial with a $89.00 average price target, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

MSC Industrial’s market cap is currently $5.11B and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSM in relation to earlier this year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

