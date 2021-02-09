Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Hold rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $305.92, close to its 52-week high of $319.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1188 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martin Marietta Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.40, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on January 27, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $360.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $319.01 and a one-year low of $135.08. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has an average volume of 525.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MLM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Roselyn Bar, the EVP, General Counsel and Secy of MLM sold 10,004 shares for a total of $2,747,399.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.