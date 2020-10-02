Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for LKQ (LKQ)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Hold rating on LKQ (LKQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LKQ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.