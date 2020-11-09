Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels (H) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyatt Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $51.00, which is a -10.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Hyatt Hotels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $399 million and GAAP net loss of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $296 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of H in relation to earlier this year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels. The Americas Management and Franchising segment consists of properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. The ASPAC Management and Franchising segment includes of its management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, Greater China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia. The EAME/SW Asia Management segment comprises of its management and franchising of properties located primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia, and Nepal. The company was founded by Thomas Jay Pritzker in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.