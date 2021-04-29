Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for HBT Financial (HBT)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on HBT Financial (HBT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.19, close to its 52-week high of $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 89.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HBT Financial with a $19.00 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HBT Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.79 million and net profit of $12.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.57 million and had a net profit of $6.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, IL.