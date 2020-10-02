Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 29.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Glacier Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Glacier Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184 million and net profit of $63.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $52.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial, and Consumer and Other Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.