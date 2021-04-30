Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse reiterated a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.15 average price target, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.42 billion and net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.88 billion and had a net profit of $2.7 billion.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

