Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Enerplus (ERF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus (ERF), with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $3.34 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.43 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ERF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.