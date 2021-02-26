Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Endo International (ENDP)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Endo International (ENDP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endo International is a Hold with an average price target of $7.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.89 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, Endo International has an average volume of 4.21M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Branded-Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded-Sterile Injectables, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Branded-Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products to treat and manage conditions in urology, urologic oncology, endocrinology, pain and orthopedics. The U.S. Branded-Sterile Injectables segment consists primarily of branded sterile injectable products such as VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN and APLISOL, among others, and certain generic sterile injectable products, including ertapenem for injection and ephedrine sulfate injection, among others. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment consists of a differentiated product portfolio including solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics and sprays and includes products in the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women’s health and cardiovascular disease markets, among others. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes a variety of pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American, South African, and world markets. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.