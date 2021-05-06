Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Encore Capital (ECPG)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Encore Capital (ECPG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $49.01 and a one-year low of $22.50. Currently, Encore Capital has an average volume of 322.4K.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.