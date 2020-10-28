Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cubesmart (CUBE)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes reiterated a Hold rating on Cubesmart (CUBE) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.22, close to its 52-week high of $35.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.40, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and net profit of $38.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a net profit of $49.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.