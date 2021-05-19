Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.21, close to its 52-week high of $73.59.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Charles Schwab has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.36.

Based on Charles Schwab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and net profit of $1.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.62 billion and had a net profit of $795 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCHW in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Walter Bettinger, the President & CEO of SCHW sold 49,788 shares for a total of $3,608,136.

Founded in 1986, The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It primarily operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The company is based in San Francisco, California.