Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.77, close to its 52-week high of $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.13.

Based on Change Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $756 million and GAAP net loss of $42.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $93.94 million.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.