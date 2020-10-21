Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Steve Hansen from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of C$145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.98.

Hansen has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Canadian Railway.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5477 out of 7011 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Railway is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.64, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion and net profit of $545 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.96 billion and had a net profit of $1.36 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNI in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.