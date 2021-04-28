Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Bastien covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, Russel Metals, and Stantec.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.27, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $952 million and GAAP net loss of $47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $965 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.