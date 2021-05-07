Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.33 million and GAAP net loss of $13.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.43 million.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.