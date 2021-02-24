Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Viper Energy (VNOM)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM) on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viper Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.62 million and GAAP net loss of $764K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.78 million and had a net profit of $7.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.