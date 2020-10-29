Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.98, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Univest Of Pennsylvania with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Univest Of Pennsylvania’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.52 million and net profit of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.99 million and had a net profit of $16.47 million.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services through the Univest Bank and Trust Co. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. Univest was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.