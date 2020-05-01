Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Teleflex (TFX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex (TFX) today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $323.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $377.22, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

Teleflex’s market cap is currently $15.55B and has a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.51.

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.