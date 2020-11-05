Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sunoco (SUN)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Sunoco (SUN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunoco with a $30.60 average price target.

Sunoco’s market cap is currently $2.19B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.37.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations. The Marketing segment offer dealers the opportunity to participate in merchandise purchasing and promotional programs arranged with vendors. Other segment includes the Partnership’s retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. The company was founded in June 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.