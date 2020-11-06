Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Store Capital (STOR)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Store Capital (STOR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Store Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

Based on Store Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $156 million and net profit of $40.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $67.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STOR in relation to earlier this year.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.