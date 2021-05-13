Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 120.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sol-Gel Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 million and GAAP net loss of $6.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.