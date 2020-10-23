Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 85.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Simmons 1st Nat’l with a $19.50 average price target.

Based on Simmons 1st Nat’l’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $225 million and net profit of $65.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $81.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFNC in relation to earlier this year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans; checking, savings and time deposits; and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

