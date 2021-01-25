Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp’s market cap is currently $383.8M and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSRR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Morris Tharp, a Director at BSRR bought 10,000 shares for a total of $106,550.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bank of Sierra, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its lending activities include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, and consumer loans. It also offers deposit products for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in November 2000 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.