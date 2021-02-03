Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ScanSource (SCSC)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on ScanSource (SCSC) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and PC Connection.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ScanSource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.96 and a one-year low of $13.78. Currently, ScanSource has an average volume of 94.69K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCSC in relation to earlier this year.

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies. The Worldwide Communications and Services segment includes voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, and converged communications solutions. The company was founded by Michael L. Baur and Steven H. Owings in December 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.