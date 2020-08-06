Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

In a report issued on July 29, Collin Mings from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Spirit Realty Capital, and Four Corners Property.

Retail Opportunity Investments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.18 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average volume of 1.73M.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.